Sofia Vergara Thinks Pink in ‘Barbiecore’ Wool Coat and Hot Pink Bow-Adorned Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara was photographed arriving on set to “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sofia Vergara arrives at ‘America’s got Talent’ taping on April 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The “Hot Pursuit” star was seen sporting a cropped white tee worn with capri style light wash high-waisted denim with distressed knee detailing. Layered overtop her simple tee, Vergara styled a structured hot pink wool coat in a lengthy style adorned with a dainty bow that was mimicked in her footwear.

On the accessories front, the Columbian model carried a tan Dior tote bag featuring the brand’s name plastered on the front in black. She wore the large designer bag with striking cat-eye sunglasses in a brown and tan turtleshell style with black lenses. As for her hair, Vergara opted to wear her how she usually does, her long brown tresses parted down the middle, worn in face-framing voluminous waves.

Related Heidi Klum Channels Barbiecore in Hot Pink Dress and Sock Boots for 'America's Got Talent' Sofia Vergara Continues Her Wild Style Streak in Leopard Coat & White Platform Sneakers for 'America's Got Talent' Sofia Vergara Elevates Chocolate Trench Coat With Black Platform Heels for 'America's Got Talent' With Heidi Klum

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

As for footwear, the “Modern Family” actress opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of hot pink Mach & Mach pointed-toe pumps that matched the vibrant hues already present within her outfit. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction along with crystalized bows atop each toe. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Shields included.

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi. Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

Sofia Vergara arrives at ‘America’s got Talent’ taping on April 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

PHOTOS: See Sofia Vergara’s impressive street style evolution.