Sofia Vergara Continues Her Wild Style Streak in Leopard Coat & White Platform Sneakers for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara was photographed arriving on set to “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles. The actress, once again, went wild with an animal print ensemble.

Vergara was spotted wearing a black and white leopard printed coat with large lapels and a structured look along with a floral purple lining that offered contrast. The pattern-filled jacket was worn overtop a zebra-printed top tucked into the waistband of her trousers.

Sofia Vergara is seen on March 30, 2023, heading to set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the model carried a tan Dior tote bag featuring the brand’s name plastered on the front which she wore with large cat-eye black and white speckled sunglasses with black lenses. As for her hair, Vergara opted to wear her long brown tresses parted down the middle, worn in face-framing voluminous waves.

As for footwear, the “Modern Family” actress kept things casual and laced up a stark white pair of sneakers with chunky platform soles, white laces and a bulky silhouette. The sneaker is a popular pick for the 50-year-old fashionista and many stars.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Sofia Vergara is seen on March 30, 2023, heading to set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

