Sofia Vergara Gets Comfy in Nike Sweats & Gold Dior Sneakers for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara was photographed in casual clothes arriving on set to “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Modern Family” actress was dressed in an oversized cream crewneck sweater pair along with bright orange leggings from Nike in a baggy style. Both Vergara’s top and bottom are simple but versatile pieces, found in just about everyone’s closets. The look is easily replicable because of this.

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving on set for “America’s Got Talent” on April 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the Columbian model carried a structured tan Dior tote bag featuring the brand’s name plastered on the front in black.

As for shoes, Vergara stepped out in white and gold D-Player high-top sneakers from Dior, with height-boosting platform soles. The shoes are puffy and chunky thanks to the platform soles they sat on, also equipped with a sleek lace-up silhouette and the French fashion brand’s name scrawled in metallic lettering on the uppers.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Dior “D-Player” high-top leather sneakers. CREDIT: Saks 5th Ave

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving on set for “America’s Got Talent” on April 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

