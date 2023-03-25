Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Snakeskin Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Green Trench Coat With Dior Bag

Sofia Vergara was photographed arriving at a taping of “America’s Got Talent” today in Pasadena, Calif. The “Modern Family” star was clad in neutrals and sky-high footwear, making a scene upon her attendance.

Vergara’s outfit was comprised of a dark green satin top trimmed with matching lace worn tucked neatly into high-waisted olive green cargo-style trousers. Overtop her dainty lace top, the Columbian thespian sported a matching lengthy olive green trench coat with an oversized fit and large lapels that gave Vergara’s look structure.

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving at an “America’s Got Talent” taping on March 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the model carried a tan Dior tote bag featuring the brand’s name plastered on the front which she wore with large turtle shell sunglasses.

Towering over the rest, Vergara sported olive green snakeskin platform sandal heels that added major height to the actress’ look. The platform duo featured chunky soles, peep-toes, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 to 6 inches in height.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving at an ‘America’s Got Talent’ taping on March 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

PHOTOS: See Sofia Vergara’s impressive street style evolution.