Sofia Vergara Slips on Metallic Louboutins With Ruffled Top & Distressed Jeans for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara continued her spring style streak while arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” set on Tuesday. The co-judge made a chic arrival at the reality competitions studio in Pasadena, Calif.

For the appearance, Vergara wore a one-shoulder black ruffled top. The “Modern Family” actress teamed the top with light-wash cropped flare-leg jeans. The bottoms had distressed details on the leg and on the hem.

Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on April 11, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on April 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

To further elevate her wardrobe, Vergara accessorized with tinted cat-eye mirror sunglasses and a black quilted Chanel crossbody bag. The television personality’s caramel hair was styled bone straight. As for makeup, she added a pop of color with a matte pink pout.

Completing Vergara’s outfit was Christian Louboutin’s Me Dolly 100 metallic leather mules. The style is skillfully crafted in Italy of eye-catching metallic leather. Enhanced with a peep toe, this sleek pair is anchored by a striking 4-inch stiletto heel and the maison’s signature red sole.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Metallic Leather Mules. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on April 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

