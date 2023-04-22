Sofia Richie Gleams at Wedding Rehearsal Dinner in Fringed Dress & Slingback Heels With Fiancé Elliot Grainge at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Sofia Richie was elegantly outfitted for her wedding rehearsal dinner. The model and influencer is set to wed music executive Elliot Grainge this weekend in France at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

While walking with Grainge to their wedding rehearsal on the French Riviera on Friday, Richie wore an all-white ensemble. The Slazenger model‘s attire featured a silky white top with a high neckline and sheer sleeves, covered in layers of clear sequins and beading. The piece was paired with a matching skirt, hemmed with similar detailing to create a tiered silhouette.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge walk to their wedding rehearsal dinner in the French Riviera on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA

Richie opted to finish her outfit with a sparkling pair of diamond drop earrings. Grainge, meanwhile, complemented her in a black suit and printed tie with smooth black suede loafers.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge walk to their wedding rehearsal dinner in the French Riviera on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Richie finished her outfit with a set of low-heeled white pumps. Her smooth satin style featured faintly rounded pointed toes and thin slingback straps. A set of short 2 to 3-inch block heels finished the pair with a subtle height boost while remaining chic and formal for the occasion.

Similar styles can be seen in eveningwear collections for their similar aesthetic, like new styles from Christian Louboutin, Charles & Keith and Bella Belle.

A closer look at Richie’s heels. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands.

The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty.

The model is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing, Macy’s Bar III label and Missguided, and even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sister Nicole Richie.

