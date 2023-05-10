Sofia Richie Brings Pink Feathers in Tweed Dress & Cap-Toe Heels to Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show With Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie was photographed heading to Chanel’s cruise 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night alongside her husband Elliot Grainge.

The social media personality was clad in a light blue tweed with hot pink, blue and white faux feather trim. The garment was fitted and featured long sleeves, silver hardware and shallow pocket detailing. Richie’s dress also featured a dainty white lace trim on the bottom hem.

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge are seen going to Chanel’s 2024 Cruise show on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

As for accessories, Richie toted a red and purple crystalized mini bag with a gold chain strap worn with dangling hot pink Chanel logo studs.

On her feet, the fashionable star donned a black and white pair of Chanel heels. The style was comprised of black-capped toes and thick intersecting white straps with gold hardware adorned with the French brand’s logo. Sleek 3 to 4-inch block heels finished off the neutral set, giving Richie a conservative boost.

A closer look at Sofia Richie’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty.

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge are seen going to Chanel’s 2024 Cruise show on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The model is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. In the past, she’s even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sis Nicole Richie and launched her own collaborative line with Bar III at Macy’s.

Chanel’s cruise 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

PHOTOS: See all of the looks from Chanel’s 2024 Cruise Collection in Los Angeles.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.