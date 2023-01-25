Sofie Richie Shines in Chanel Suit & Mary Jane Wedge Pumps in Paris

Sofia Richie took spring-worthy sequins for a night out while in Paris during Haute Couture Week.

On Wednesday night, the influencer left her hotel in City of Light alongside boyfriend Elliot Grainge. For the occasion, she wore a head-to-toe Chanel outfit, featuring a light orchid-purple tweed suit. The sparkling set included a jacket with four light pink pockets and violet trim, paired with a set of matching high-waisted trousers — both coated in light-catching sequins.

Sofia Richie leaves her hotel with Elliot Grainge in Paris during Haute Couture Week on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

While Richie opted to wear her suit sans-top, she paired it with curbed gold hoop earrings, rounded pendant necklace and a deep magenta leather Hermès Swift Kelly clutch

When it came to footwear, Richie also tapped Chanel for a set of high-fashion wedges. Her metallic silver style featured pointed-toe pumps with glossy black-capped toes and smooth mirrored uppers, accented with thin silver Mary Jane straps for a whimsically feminine touch. The set was finished with a low wedged base, giving Richie a subtle height boost totaling at least 2-3 inches in height.

A closer look at Richie’s Chanel wedges. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

