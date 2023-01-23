Skims Taps ‘The White Lotus’ Stars Beatrice Grannò & Simona Tabasco for Valentine’s Day Campaign

Ciao! Kim Kardashian’s new Skims collection is getting a romantic boost this season, thanks to “White Lotus” stars and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco.

Gaining instant virality as scheming women Lucia and Mia on the HBO Max drama, Grannò and Tabasco take center stage for Skims‘ latest lineup, as seen on Instagram. In one shot by DonnaTrope, the duo matches in pastel lingerie sets printed with pink petal-shaped hearts: Grannò in a bandeau top and high-waisted briefs, Tabasco in a bra and panties. Fittingly, both actresses tap into the V-Day theme with glossy red lipstick and manicures.

Another video shared on Kardashian’s feed — where she reveals she tapped Grannò and Tabasco from her own love for “The White Lotus” — finds the pair in complementary pink lace-trimmed lingerie sets. Though their shoes can’t be seen, the first shot finds Grannò holding the stiletto heel of a pink pointed-toe pump; the latter finds Tabasco in a similar pair with a metallic sheen. Other shots feature the stars in lace-trimmed nighties, lingerie and bodysuits in hues of navy, pink and fuchsia, as well.

The Skims Valentine’s Day collection, which retails from $18-$148, includes lingerie sets, briefs, bras, thongs, bodysuits, onesies, separates and dresses, crafted from lace and latex in sheer and matte hues of pink, blue, black and red. The full collection will be launched on Skims’ website on Jan. 26.

The campaign is the latest viral moment for Skims, which has a long history of tapping famous faces for its campaigns and collection launches. In the past, Kim Kardashian has brought numerous celebrities along to model for Skims, including La La Anthony, Cassie, Brooke Shields, Paris Jackson, Becky G, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

PHOTOS: Discover the top fashion moments from “The White Lotus” season 2 in the gallery.