Simone Biles Celebrates Wedding in Galia Lahav Dress & Gladiator Sandals With Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles finally tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. The Olympian shared a few intimate snapshots today from her wedding on Instagram along with a caption that read, “I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍.”

Simple but sophisticated, the blushing bride was clad in a designer wedding gown from Galia Lahav comprised of a sleeveless halter-style bodice with a low strappy crisscrossing tie back.

The plunging bodice transitioned into a voluminous slightly see-through tulle multi-tiered skirt that gave Biles an angelic look. The athlete picked out her dress long before the wedding in March 2022.

Biles opted for a striking pair of white gladiator sandals. Shrouded by the skirt of her gown, the footwear featured a sturdy construction made of white leather uppers with square toes and thin straps that crossed over the tops of her feet and wrapped up and around her ankles. The footwear sat on thick 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels.

Leading up to the big day, Biles headed to Belize with her closest friends to kick off her bachelorette party weekend.

Simone and Owens announced their engagement on Feb. 15 in a similarly dreamy post made to Instagram. The gymnast’s dazzling ring featured a massive oval-shaped center diamond that sat against a thin diamond-encrusted band with high-shine diamonds wrapped all the way around.

The star athlete has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens are seen prior to Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 28, 2022 in Houston. CREDIT: MLB Photos via Getty Images

For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, sky-high platforms, and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance wear. She is also a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.