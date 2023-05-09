Simone Biles Used Height-Illusion Styling Tricks to Look Taller for Wedding Photos With 5-Inch Heels, High-Slit Dress & Strategic Posing With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is officially married. The Olympic gymnast tied the knot fiancé Jonathan Owens this Sunday at their beach-side wedding.

As seen on Instagram, Biles wore a sweeping white Galia Lahav wedding gown for the occasion. Her attire featured a sleeveless silhouette with a sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice and sheer paneling, finished by a flowing skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Intricate embroidered flowers across the dress’ straps and Bodie gave it a burst of romantic elegance, as well. The piece’s shape formed a strategic illusion of added height for Biles, particularly with the contrast of skin exposure against the dress’ dynamic slit.

A sweeping train and veil — as seen in the photo positioned to show its length — helped move the eye upward, creating the appearance of extra inches to her 4-foot-8 frame compared to Owens’ 5-foot-11 stature.

Biles also added to her height with a set of towering heels. The white leather pair — which perfectly matched her dress — featured thick platform soles set with curved peep-toe and thin ankle straps. A set of block heels appearing to total at least 5 inches in height completed the style with a sharp burst of elevation, also streamlining her outfit with their matching hue.

Biles’ ensemble was elegantly finished with a sparkling diamond necklace, bracelets, ring and stud earrings by ZoFrost.

NFL star Owens, meanwhile, was dapperly dressed in a pale sand Adam Ross suit covered in an intricate paisley pattern complemented by a matching bow tie, white shirt and ZoFrost stud earrings, as well as brown degradé leather dress shoes.

When it comes to shoes, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss.

For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

