Simone Biles Laces Into On Running Sneakers & Bright Pink Leggings for Athleta

Simone Biles brought sporty style to Texas while visiting the Athleta Town & Country Village this week.

The Olympic gymnast arrived in Houston to meet fans at the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove event on Monday, wearing a black windbreaker. The long-sleeved piece was paired with bright pink leggings, bringing her athletic outfit a vibrant pop of color. Biles finished her ensemble with layered stud earrings, as well as a sparkly pair of small huggie hoops.

Simone Biles attends the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove at Athleta Town & Country Village in Houston on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biles laced into a pair of sneakers from the FNAA’s 2021 Brand of the Year, On Running. Her $160 Cloudnova style featured partially recycled uppers crafted with paneled gray, black and white mesh, topped with white woven laces. Thick squared rubber soles with On’s signature lightweight insoles completed the set with a comfortable finish. Though Biles’ $160 colorway is currently out of stock, other colors can be found on On Running’s website.

A closer look at Biles’ On Running sneakers. CREDIT: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Jenny Sanchez and Simone Biles attend the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove at Athleta Town & Country Village in Houston on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

