Simona Tabasco Sparkles in Crystal Dress & Chain-Heel Sandals at J.W. Anderson’s Milan Fashion Week Show

The “White Lotus” star Simona Tabasco brought sparkling style to J.W. Anderson’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show. Tabasco, who went viral for her role as sex worker Lucia on the HBO Max drama, was part of the British designer’s latest front row for the genderless, technology-inspired collection — alongside stars including co-star Sabrina Impacciatore, Charli XCX and Bryanboy.

While arriving in Milan for the occasion during Milan Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, Tabasco posed in a glitzy J.W. Anderson ensemble. The Italian actress’ outfit, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured a black cold-shoulder dress with slouchy long sleeves and a floor-length skirt, given a sleek edge from a thigh-high slit. The piece was glamorously coated in tiny silver crystals, giving Tabasco a bejeweled effect from head to toe. Her statement ensemble was finished with an $825 version of Anderson’s hit padded Bumper shoulder bag, crafted from smooth pastel purple and light blue leather.

Simona Tabasco attends the J.W. Anderson pre-fall 2023 fashion show during the Milan fall 2023 menswear season in Milan on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Tabasco strapped into a pair of wrapped sandals — also by Anderson. Her vibrant blue pair featured rounded padded leather soles with thin wrapped ankle and slingback straps, topped with equally thin strappy toe straps cinched with thick round knots. Giving the set a whimsical edge were short heels crafted from a rounded gold curb chain link — a signature of Anderson’s quirky aesthetic.

A closer look at Tabasco’s sandals. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Milan Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new fall 2023 menswear shows, held in Milan from Jan. 13-17. Presenting brands and designers including Prada, DSQuared2 and Fendi. Most notably, the Week featured new brand developments, including Marco de Vincenzo’s debut show for Etro and Gucci’s first collection following the 2022 departure of Alessandro Michele.

PHOTOS: Discover J.W. Anderson’s fall 2023 men’s collection in the gallery.