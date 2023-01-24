Sienna Miller Slips Into Daring Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots for Gucci’s High Jewelry Dinner

Sienna Miller gave her signature bohemian style a glamorous twist for Gucci’s High Jewelry dinner this week.

While in Paris, Miller hit the Hotel Ritz for the occasion with boyfriend Oliver Green on Tuesday night. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star’s outfit for dinner featured a simple wrap dress with a flounced hem, crafted from gauzy light tan silk. Layered over black floral lace tights, the piece was cinched with a diamond brooch and layered with numerous diamond necklaces for a jewel-encrusted finish.

Sienna Miller and Oliver Green attend a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection at Hotel Ritz in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Miller also carried a black leather version of Gucci’s hit Jackie handbag to dinner. Green was sharply dressed for the occasion as well, wearing a deep navy suit with an unbuttoned white shirt and black leather Gucci loafers.

Related Dakota Johnson Soars in Gucci Leather and Louboutin Booties at Sundance Film Festival 2023 Dakota Johnson Drips in Designer Wearing Gucci Leather Jacket and Monogrammed Shearling Boots at 2023 Sundance Film Festival Gucci Serves Up First Men's Collection Without Alessandro Michele

Sienna Miller attends a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection at Hotel Ritz in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

When it came to shoes, Miller completed her ensemble with a pair of sultry boots. The “Alfie” star‘s set featured a thigh-high silhouette, crafted from smooth black leather and paneled black snakeskin. Cinched with thin ties laced all the way up her legs, Miller’s bold shoes were completed by pointed toes and thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a sharp finish.

A closer look at Miller’s boots. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Miller’s effortless bohemian style is renowned in the fashion industry. The actress and model regularly wears boots in varying textures and heights from numerous brands, including Charles & Keith, Chloé and Ganni, as well as slides by Tory Burch and Rag & Bone. On the red carpet, she can also be seen in embellished pumps, boots and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Loeffler Randall and Bottega Veneta. Within the fashion world, Miller has become a muse and frequent show attendee for brands including Gucci, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Dior and Miu Miu.

PHOTOS: Discover Sienna Miller and more stars at the National Board of Review’s 2023 Gala in the gallery.