Sienna Miller Gets Cozy in $60 Mango Sweater & Retro Sneakers in NYC

Sienna Miller brought cozily sharp style to the street in New York City — with a colorful twist.

While out in Manhattan on Tuesday, Miller layered up in a set of black wide-leg jeans, paired with a faintly oversized tan blazer. A pop of color peeked beneath the two, courtesy of a soft Mango sweater — a light blue $60 bouclé style with long sleeves and a straight silhouette, providing Miller with a fuzzy, cloud-like base. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star’s outfit was finished with a light green knit beanie and tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses, as well as gold hoop earrings for a dash of girl-on-the-go glamour.

Sienna Miller walks in New York City, New York on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: MANGO

When it came to shoes, Miller completed her ensemble with a pair of retro sneakers. The “Alfie” star‘s set featured a lace-up silhouette with paneled uppers in hues of gray, brown, salmon pink and white. The style was finished with golden yellow ridged rubber toes and soles, providing them with a practical and nostalgic ’80s “runner” shape. The style’s contemporary shape and traction have made it a popular style in sneaker collections from a range of brands this year, including Rag & Bone, Sorel, Loewe, P448 and Koio.

A closer look at Miller’s sneakers. CREDIT: MANGO

Miller’s effortless bohemian style is renowned in the fashion industry. The actress and model regularly wears boots in varying textures and heights from numerous brands, including Charles & Keith, Chloé and Ganni, as well as slides by Tory Burch and Rag & Bone. On the red carpet, she can also be seen in embellished pumps, boots and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Loeffler Randall and Bottega Veneta. Within the fashion world, Miller has become a muse and frequent show attendee for brands including Gucci, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Dior and Miu Miu.

