Sherri Shepherd Serves Preppy Style in Houndstooth Minidress & Platform Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women 2023

Sherri Shepherd pulled out preppy pieces for Variety’s Power of Women event held at The Grill in New York City today. The talk show host and comedian was amongst the many presenters at the annual ceremony.

Shepherd arrived at the affair wearing a pink and black houndstooth outfit. The television personality’s wardrobe included a cropped jacket and matching plunging minidress. Both pieces were streamlined with gold buttons at the center.

Sherri Shepherd attends Variety’s Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

Shepherd simply accessorized with a black suede top handle bag and a dainty gold necklace. The “Mr. Iglesisas” star styled her hair half up, half down and let her wavy tresses cascade on her shoulder. As for makeup, she went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Giving her look a chic boost, Shepherd slipped into a pair of platform pumps. The towering style had a chunky, round toe, a thin strap around the ankle and a thick pyramid heel.

A closer look at Sherri Shepherd’s platform pumps at Variety’s Power of Women event on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Sherri Shepherd attends Variety’s Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Variety’s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Grill in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime and hosted by actress, comedian and writer Ego Nwodim, who has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” since 2018. The 2023 honorees included Kelly Ripa, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Judy Blume and Rosie Perez.

