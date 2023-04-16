Shay Mitchell Takes on Lux Leather Trend With Corset Top & Knee-High Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Shay Mitchell joined the group of celebrities enjoying the Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday, during the Coachella season.

Mitchell wore a matching brown set from Miaou. The crocodile-embossed faux leather corset-style tank top featured boning throughout, while the coordinating skirt offered a classic mini skirt silhouette. Mitchell accessorized with gold earrings and a Chanel quilted CC mini bag.

Shay Mitchell attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023, in Thermal, Calif. CREDIT: Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE

In true festival style, she opted for knee-high leather boots. With comfort at the forefront, it was a perfect decision as this style can be paired with dresses, skirts, and pants for a chic and versatile look. Comfortable and fashionable, these boots are a wardrobe staple for any fashion-conscious individual.

Shay Mitchell attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023, in Thermal, Calif. CREDIT: Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum’s footwear choices are typically sharp and refined, featuring pointed-toe pumps, boots and sandals in neutral, colorful or metallic hues from high-end brands like Gucci, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, and The Attico, while her off-duty looks consist of stylish sandals and slides from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Steve Madden, and sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Adidas, and Common Projects. Additionally, as the founder of Beis, she has a great sense of style when it comes to practical and chic travel accessories.

The Revolve Festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

PHOTOS: Revolve Festival 2023 Celebrity Arrivals: Lori Harvey, Charli D’Amelio & More During Coachella