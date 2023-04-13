Shay Mitchell Flexes Her Feet in Clear Slingbacks With Daring Cutout Dress at Revolve’s 20th Anniversary

Shay Mitchell attended an intimate dinner hosted by Revolve in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Hilton celebrated the brand’s 20th Anniversary milestone and the 6th annual Revolve Festival. The event was held at the residence of Michael Mente, Co-CEO of Revolve.

For the event, the “You” star was outfitted in a black dress from Nensi Dojaka. The dress was made of sheer material in a maxi-length and bodycon style with cutout details on the bust. Layered overtop Mitchell’s dress was a black faux shearling coat in a voluminous style worn off the shoulder.

Shay Mitchell at Revolve dinner in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

As for footwear, the “Pretty Little Liars” actress opted for clear peep-toe sandals. The shoe sat on a black base attached to stiletto heels, around 2 to 3 inches. The style was slingback with thick see-through straps that made for a barely-there construction.

A closer look at Shay Mitchell’s shoes. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

When it comes to footwear, Mitchell’s styles are often sleek and sharp. The Beis’ founder often wears neutral, colorful or metallic pointed-toe pumps, boots and sandals on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Fendi and The Attico.

Shay Mitchell and Lori Harvey at Revolve dinner in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Revolve’s dinner featured friends, family and supporters of the brand from over the last 20 years. Influencers, celebrities, designers, stylists and brand partners gathered and were greeted with a cocktail hour featuring specialty cocktails from 818’s Eight Reserve while Brittany Sky spun some of the brand’s favorite hits from over the years.

