’90 Day Fiance’ Host Shaun Robinson Gets Silky in Accordion Dress & Barely-There Heels for ‘Happily Ever After’ Tell-All Finale

Shaun Robinson returned to host the multi-part “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” finale this week with a sharp fashion twist.

For the occasion, the “90 Day Fiancé” host posed in a new Instagram Reel ahead of the event, showing her “final check” in the mirror before going on-camera. Robinson’s “Renata” dress by A.L.C. was done in a deep orange silk, which included a calf-length hem, allover pleats and a smooth paneled waist. Accenting the sleeveless piece was a thin gold bracelet and ring.

When it came to shoes, Robinson went slick in a pair of glossy mules heels. The S.H.A.U.N. Foundation for Girls founder’s style featured thin dark soles, accented by two thin clear PVC straps on each of their fronts. Completing the set were matching clear heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height for a transparent finish.

In Nov. 2022, the host wore a similar style in a printed brown Hope for Flowers dress by designer Tracy Reese, paired with deep brown heels, to emcee nonprofit Leading Women Defined’s first capsule conference in Detroit.

Robinson’s footwear wardrobe often includes metallic and sparkly open-toed peep-toe, platform and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands, including Saint Laurent. On occasion, she’s also been seen in pointed-toe pumps with printed uppers or capped toes. When off-duty, Robinson wears leather sneakers with monochrome uppers, as well.

