Sharon Stone Blooms in Floral-Embellished Trench Coat & Black Pumps at Muse Awards

Sharon Stone attended the New York Women in Film and Television’s 43rd Annual Muse Awards in New York today. The annual gala luncheon celebrates women of vision and achievement. Each year, remarkable and accomplished women are honored with this prestigious award.

Sharon Stone attends the New York Women In Film And Television’s 43rd Annual Muse Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 28, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, the “Basic Instinct” star was styled in a smart look comprised of a long satin black trench coat featuring long sleeves and a floral tulle fascinator situated on the shoulder. The blooming jacket was belted around the waist, creating shape, and worn overtop what appeared to be a black collared shirt. On bottom, the “Casino” actress sported black baggy trousers with large gilded floral detailing on the hem, offering a high-shine peekaboo effect.

On the accessories front, Stone donned a black satin tie worn around her neck along with small and simple gold hoops. As for her hair, the seasoned thespian wore her short blonde tresses in a quaffed and slicked-back almost masculine style that matched the vibes of her ensemble.

Although her shoes weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her trousers, it appeared that she was wearing a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The sharp addition featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Stone included.

Sharon Stone attends the New York Women In Film And Television’s 43rd Annual Muse Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 28, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Stone’s known for unexpected styling choices, often mixing textures, prints, and colors in a bold and sleek fashion. On the shoe front, the “The Beauty of Living Twice” author can be regularly seen in platforms and strappy sandals, as well as open- and pointed-toe pumps, by top brands like Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. These are usually worn with suits and long-sleeved dresses by Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and Stephane Rolland—with sparkling drop earrings added for interviews and red carpets.

