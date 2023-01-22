Sharon Stone Shines in Gold-Dipped Pumps with Sam Smith on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Sharon Stone brought sleek drama to “Saturday Night Live” during a performance by musical guest Sam Smith.

During Smith’s second musical set, “Gloria” — the same title as their upcoming fourth album, as well as the 1999 thriller film starring Stone — Stone lounged and posed on a chaise. For the occasion, she matched Smith’s sparkly gold suit with a glittering outfit of her own: a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, punctuated by paneling and a long train crafted from glittering gold fabric. Stone’s outfit was complete with thin gold hoop earrings.

Sharon Stone appears with Sam Smith on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

When it came to footwear, Stone’s outfit was dynamically finished with a set of gold pumps. Her high-heeled style featured a pointed-toe silhouette crafted from metallic leather, finished with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the dramatic pair with a sultry height boost.

Sharon Stone appears with Sam Smith on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

You can watch Smith and Stone’s full performance on YouTube, below.

However, this wasn’t Stone’s only bold “SNL” moment during the episode. In a sketch with Aubrey Plaza, Stone appeared playing her characters’ mother in a black knee-length dress, fishnet tights and glossy maroon high-heeled sandals — also seen during Plaza’s episode closure during the “Goodnight Credits.”

Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone appear on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

(L-R): Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, Tony Hawk, Amy Poehler, Heidi Gardner, Aubrey Plaza, Sharon Stone, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow during the Goodnight Credits on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

“Saturday Night Live” opened its 49th season with “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza as its host. The episode included cameos from Amy Poehler, Sharon Stone, Allison Williams, Tony Hawk and “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott. Sam Smith served as the episode’s musical performance, with a guest appearance by Kim Petras. The premiere’s afterparty also featured a star-studded guest list, including Madonna.

