Shalom Harlow Goes Wild for Schiaparelli in Leopard-Head Dress & Keyhole Pumps at Haute Couture Show

Shalom Harlow brought distinctly feline energy to the runway for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While in Paris, Harlow walked in creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a strapless gray, black and white evening gown coated in leopard spots for a dynamic statement.

The dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive white and black leopard’s head, sculpted to form the piece’s bodice — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built with resin and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone viral, though Schiaparelli clarified on Instagram that no animals were harmed in its creation.

Shalom Harlow walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Harlow slipped on a pair of Schiaparelli heels. Her pointed-toe style featured curved deep cream uppers, crafted from smooth leather with vertical front stitching. Giving the set a surrealist accent were small gold-lined metal keyholes at the tip of each toe. The set was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, further streamlining Harlow’s ensemble with a sharp height boost.

A closer look t Harlow’s pumps. CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

