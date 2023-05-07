Shakira Hits the Race Track in Green Cutout Bodysuit & Loewe Shades at F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Shakira made her way to the racetrack at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami on Sunday.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress was clad in an olive green bodysuit featuring a strappy and plunging halter-style neckline with daring cutout detailing all down the sides. The garment also featured faint tiger striping that gave her look a wild appearance. The bodysuit was worn with matching slouchy green sweatpants with a drawstring waistline made of breezy mesh fabric.

Shakira walks on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023, in Miami, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images

Finishing off her ensemble, the performer sported a pair of large black Loewe shades with thick blocky frames that eclipsed her features. Shakira’s golden tresses were worn parted down the middle and styled in voluminous waves.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible in these images, it’s likely the star styled a pair of chunky sneakers, further adding to the casual nature of her look. The footwear also likely matched the ongoing color scheme in her ensemble, creating a cohesive appearance. Shakira often opts for sneakers of all kinds while in relaxed situations.

Shakira’s shoe style often varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands including Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

The F1 Grand Prix of Miami took place at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday on May 07, 2023, in Miami. It is the fifth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. The event brought on major star power including Shakira, Serena Williams, Tom Cruise, Elon Musk, Lindsey Vonn, J Balvin, Venus Williams and Queen Latifah among many others.