Shakira Soars in Daring Little Black Dress & 6-Inch Versace Heels at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023

Shakira made history last night as the first woman to receive the Inspiring Woman of the Year Speech at Billboard’s first-ever Latin Women in Music gala at Miami’s Watsco Center. Fellow Colombian star Maluma presented her with the award, where she shared, “It’s true that when I felt most lost, music put me in the road back to myself.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer looked to David Koma for her look for the night. She selected a leather-embellished cutout crepe minidress from the London-based fashion designer.

Shakira and Maluma at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023 CREDIT: Rich Polk

The resort 2023 collection by David Koma showcased several bold cutout designs, including this particular dress. Made from crepe with a mesh panel, the dress is adorned with leather straps and silver-tone hardware that resembles details found on biker jackets.

Related Shakira Hits the Race Track in Green Cutout Bodysuit & Loewe Shades at F1 Grand Prix of Miami Jennifer Lopez Elevates Black Versace Dress With Strappy Sandals From Her Revolve Collection at 'The Mother' Screening Dua Lipa Takes a Style Note From Anne Hathaway Post-Met Gala in Versace Minidress & Bow-Embellished Heels

Shakira went without accessories and let her mixed blonde tresses flow naturally as she enjoyed the night.

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023 CREDIT: Rich Polk

She took her look to new heights in Versace Tempest calf-leather platform pumps. Crafted in Italy, these striking pointed pumps from Versace boast a unique notched, wave-shaped platform heel of at least 6 inches. The leather uppers are adorned with V-shaped hardware at the buckle straps, while gold-tone hardware, buckle-strap fastening and strap detailing add to the luxurious design. These shoes also feature a pointed toe, branded footbed, high sculpted heel and platform sole.

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023 CREDIT: Rich Polk

Shakira’s footwear choices range from athletic to sleek, depending on the occasion. When on the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” singer often goes for sandals, rounded or peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles, or towering stiletto heels, often from top brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. In her off-duty outfits, she prefers bold boots, wedges, and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira is also frequently seen in sneakers, such as those made by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

Billboard Latin Women in Music, or Mujeres Latinas En La Música in Spanish, was created to celebrate Latin women artists, executives and creatives working for positive change in the music industry. The inaugural ceremony honored Shakira with the Latin Woman of the Year award. Held at the Watsco Center in Miami, the event also featured Thalia, Ana Gabriel, Evaluna, Goyo and Emilia Mernes.

PHOTOS: Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet