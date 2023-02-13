Serena Williams Serves Western Glamour in Gucci Bustier Dress, Pumps & Cowboy Hat at Super Bowl 2023

Serena Williams brought a dose of glamour — with a Western twist — to the 2023 Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, Williams arrived to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for the occasion, wearing a romantic Gucci dress. Her light tan piece featured the house’s signature “GG” monogram across a white-piped bustier bodice, sweetheart neckline and knee-length skirt overlaid with sheer floral lace. A complementary light tan leather jacket was layered atop for a two-toned finish, as well.

Williams also gave her outfit a bold dash of Wild West fashion was a tan felt hat with a woven band, as well as a woven cord bolo tie. She further accessorized with a gleaming diamond necklace, as well as several string bracelets and a vibrant fuchsia manicure.

When it came to footwear, Williams appeared to strap into a pair of light tan pumps. Her suede style featured closed rounded toes, as well as thin ankle straps for added security. Though the tonal pair’s heels could not be seen, they likely were completed with 3 to 4-inch stiletto or block heels for a sharp height boost, given similar styles on the market today.

Serena Williams attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on Feb. 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA

Indeed, Rihanna did make a splash at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she performed at the event’s Halftime Show in a red Jonathan Anderson-designed outfit, Alaïa coat and Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers — a moment where she also announced her second pregnancy.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI aired on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST on Fox, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game featured a viral halftime show performance by Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy during the occasion. The event also featured the national anthem sung by Chris Stapleton, as well as Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

