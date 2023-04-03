Serena Williams Strikes an Après-Ski Pose in Skinny Jeans & Slouchy Chocolate Boots

Serena Williams took a sharp approach to post-ski style this weekend.

The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of a ski resort’s exit sign this week, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, she suited up against the chill in a black hooded puffer jacket, as well as complementary charcoal black denim skinny jeans. The set was practically paired with a pink face mask, as well as a pair of dusty pink-rimmed Oakley ski goggles.

“I learned I love the snow,” Williams captioned her post, complete with the snowflake emoji.

For footwear, Williams slipped on a pair of leather boots to finish her outfit. Her dark chocolate-brown pair featured slouchy knee-high shafts, complete with tan shearling trim. Though the close-toed pair’s heels couldn’t be seen, they likely featured a flat or low-heeled silhouette for a practical finish — similar to recently released styles by Cole Haan, Franco Sarto and Sam Edelman.

Williams’ ski appearance marked her latest outing this year. It notably followed her appearance at the “Creed III” premiere in February, where she wore a deep pink silk gown with bejeweled Aquazzura sandals.

Serena Williams attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. The Nike-sponsored athlete’s sandals and pumps for formal events usually include accents like bold colors and crystals. On and off the tennis court, she regularly wears sneakers from Nike and Air Jordan. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, Williams is a designer herself, having launched her namesake “Serena” clothing brand in 2018.

