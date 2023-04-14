Serena Williams Hits Her ‘Clone’ in Gold-Accented Nike Sneakers at Tennis Court

Serena Williams showed us the power of her swing in her signature workout style, as seen in her latest Instagram post on Thursday. The athlete posted a short video with special effects that see her hitting a “clone” of herself on the tennis court.

Williams wore a Nike workout set for the video. On top, she wore a tight long sleeve top with a gradient effect across the chest and back. On the bottom, she selected classic leggings that stopped at her calves. Meanwhile, her ombré braids were pulled back into a stylish ponytail.

She took the casual vibes down to her feet in animal-printed Nike sneakers with an accented gold Swoosh. The outsole provided the ultimate contrast with its white color.

Williams frequently chooses Nike shoes for her casual attire both on and off the court. Not only is she a dominant force in the sports industry with 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name, but she has also left an impact in the fashion industry. Her unique and striking style, which includes black catsuits and neon colors during competitions, has solidified her status as one of the best-dressed athletes of all time.

