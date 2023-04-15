Serena Williams Styles Micro Shorts & Knee-High Boots With Tennis Racket

Serena Williams is showing off her take on Americana style in a denim getup, as seen on her Instagram this Friday.

With nature as her backdrop, Williams posed in a white crop top, micro denim shorts and a denim jacket draping over her shoulders. To complete the look, she styled her mixed blond tresses in a trendy and edgy bob hairstyle. The only accessory she carried was her Wilson tennis racket.

On her feet, she strapped on a pair of knee-high boots with gold hardware. Knee-high boots are a popular fashion trend that has made a comeback in recent years. These boots come in various styles, such as leather or suede, and can be worn with dresses, skirts or pants. They add a stylish touch to any outfit and are a versatile wardrobe staple for fall and winter.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

