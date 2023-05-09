Pregnant Serena Williams Kicks Back in Hot Pink Nike Air Vapormax Sneakers With Sister Venus Williams at F1 Grand Prix of Miami

The F1 Grand Prix of Miami brought a group of stars to Miami this past weekend. Serena and Venus Williams were a part of the list.

Serena, who is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian, looked radiant and opted for a cute and casual look for the occasion. She paired a black romper with a longline vest and completed the outfit with a stylish over-the-shoulder Gucci bag.

On her feet, she kicked back in Nike Air Vapormax Plus sneakers. The shoe is designed with a floating structure inspired by the 1998 model and is built on the innovative VaporMax Air technology, providing maximum comfort. It also features the iconic Swoosh logo in pink, as well as a round toe and front lace-up fastening for a secure fit.

Nike Air Vapormax Plus sneakers CREDIT: Nike

The branded insole adds a touch of luxury, while the signature one-piece Air VaporMax sole provides support and durability. With its eye-catching color and superior performance, the Air Vapormax Plus is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.

As for Venus, she opted for a sporty chic vibe in a classic white tee and a Dolce & Gabbana Sicilian patchwork mini skirt that she coupled with Prada Cloudbust Thunder sneakers. This pair was complete with an injected rubber overlay, a three-dimensional effect at the upper, all set atop a subtly wedged heel for added height.

Prada Cloudbust Thunder sneakers CREDIT: Prada

Serena and Venus Williams have made a significant impact on the world of tennis, as well as the world of fashion. Their on-court style has evolved over the years, from traditional tennis whites to bold and colorful outfits that reflect their personalities. They have also launched their own fashion lines, showcasing their passion for design and style.

Off the court, both sisters have a keen sense of fashion, often seen in high-end designer ensembles and statement pieces. They continue to inspire fans with their individual styles, showing that fashion and athletics can be seamlessly integrated to create a unique and powerful image.

