Selena Gomez Serves Classic Glamour in Dramatic Faux Fur Coat & Paris Texas Slingback Heels at Rare Beauty NYC Event

Selena Gomez was photographed while leaving a Rare Beauty event she attended in New York yesterday. The hitmaker was clad in an all-black ensemble.

The “Love You Like a Love Song” songstress monochrome look was made of closet staples including a long black faux fur coat with large lapels and striking gold buttons worn overtop what looked to be a button-down top. On bottom, Gomez sported a slouchy black pair of pleated trousers.

Selena Gomez is seen on the streets of Manhattan on March 29, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the makeup mogul toted a black leather bag with gold hardware that matched the gilded earrings she wore along with it. As for her hair, Gomez slicked her long and dark tresses back, gathering it all into a sleek and simple updo worn out of her face.

On her feet, Gomez opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black Lidia pointed-toe slingback pumps from Paris Texas. Made of high-shine patent leather, the pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction thanks to its slingback appearance.

Paris Texas “Lidia” slingback pumps. CREDIT: Paris Texas

The footwear style is commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Gomez included.

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin.

Selena Gomez is seen on the streets of Manhattan on March 29, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as a brand ambassador for Puma.

