Selena Gomez Films ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in Wool Coat & Ugg Slippers

Selena Gomez was spotted filming “Only Murders in the Building” in New York today.

For the shoot, the “Calm Down” songstress was all bundled up in a lengthy camel-colored wool coat worn overtop what appeared to be a plain white crew neck sweater in an oversized style. On bottom, Gomez donned wide-legged moss green sweats made out of a plush fuzzy material that stopped just above her ankles.

Selena Gomez is seen filming “Only Murders in the Building” in Washington Heights on April 06, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Ramona and Beezus” star toted a large black leather bag with gold hardware worn over her shoulder. Gomez also carried a pair of red-framed glasses with matching gold accents. As for her hair, the beauty brand owner opted to tame her dark tresses down, situating them into a slicked backside part worn in a ponytail.

When it came to footwear, Gomez slipped on shoes from Ugg — regarded as a top go-to brand for comfortable shoes and athleisure by stars including Kristin Cavallari, Ashley Tisdale and Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. The hitmaker’s shoes of choice were taupe slippers with the brand’s logo embossed on the fabric with rounded toes, sheepskin lining and soft suede uppers. The style was finished with its signature braided trim and Treadlite soles, bringing her comfy outfit a walkable and cozy finish.

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears closet staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as a brand ambassador for Puma.

Selena Gomez is seen filming “Only Murders in the Building” in Washington Heights on April 06, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

