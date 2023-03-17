Candice Swanepoel Takes Us to the Beach in Groovy Sandals, Boots & More for Schutz’s Spring 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Schutz is getting into the groove this spring, with a little help from Candice Swanepoel. The model is front and center as the star of the Brazilian brand’s spring 2023 campaign, tied to its newest collection.

In the imagery by Luigi and Iango, Swanepoel models a variety of new shoes from Schutz’s bohemian-inspired spring 2023 line. One photo finds the Victoria’s Secret Angel lounging in beauty sands, wearing a white crochet crop top and matching shorts. The set is boosted with Schutz’s new $178 Isabelle platform sandals, a ’70s-esque style with thick 4.3-inch block heels and platform soles crafted from multiple tones of blue denim.

Candice Swanepoel stars in Schutz’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Luigi and Iango/Courtesy of Schutz

Another shot features Swanepoel in a light beige knit skirt and matching waist-tied crop top. The bohemian outfit is paired with equally boho-esque wedges — a triangular heel style that’s quickly on the rise this year, following the rise in both block-heeled and platform-soled sandals of the last several years. Swanepoel’s versatile $158 Vitoria style features white crossed-toe straps and lace-up ankle straps, set atop 5.3-inch-heeled cork wedge soles for a soaring, summer-worthy height boost.

Candice Swanepoel stars in Schutz’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Luigi and Iango/Courtesy of Schutz

Other photos in the campaign find Swanepoel in similar outfits, complemented with a range of new Schutz styles — including the brand’s gold braided $148 Adele heeled sandals, multicolored $158 Vitoria Wave wedge sandals and flat brown braided and multicolored crystal-embellished $148 Summer Atanado sandals.

Candice Swanepoel stars in Schutz’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Luigi and Iango/Courtesy of Schutz

Schutz’s spring 2023 collection was inspired by bold living, current trends and embracing life with a beauty, free-spirited mindset. Designed with a springtime escape in mind, the line features an array of sandals in square-toed, rounded and platform styles, complemented by flat, stiletto, block-heeled or wedge soles. The range is given a further free-spirited finish with a warm-weather palette of soft brown, tan, gold, cream and blue, accented by detailing from multicolored stripes, crystals and pyramid studs to patchwork denim, woven uppers and reptilian embossments.

You can now shop Schutz’s spring 2023 collection in its stores, wholesalers and on its website.

