Scheana Shay Brings Edgy Style in Bluebella Sheer Bustier & Chunky Boots to CLD’s Pre-Festival House 2023

Scheana Shay arrived at this year’s CLD’s Pre-Festival House in a festive getup on Tuesday.

Wearing the Rowan Bustier from Bluebella, the “Vanderpump Rules” star paired the structured semi-sheer bodice top with light denim vintage jeans. Shay carried a Peta + Jain crocodile-embossed handbag in black.

Scheana Shay at the CLD Pre-Festival House 2023

On her feet, she wore black boots with a chunky sole. They offered a classic lace-up design. Chunky boots have become a popular festival trend in recent years. These boots provide a comfortable and durable option for festival-goers who want to stay on their feet for long periods while still making a fashion statement.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies at the CLD Pre-Festival House 2023

Known for her appearances on the reality TV show “Vanderpump Rules,” Shay is recognized for her trendy and chic sense of style. She often opts for form-fitting dresses that accentuate her figure and enjoys experimenting with different fabrics and textures.

Scheana Shay at the CLD Pre-Festival House 2023

Each festival season, CLD kicks off Coachella weekend with their annual gifting event held at a lavish mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The event showcases top fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, such as Bluebella, Morphe, That’s So Fetch, and TA3, among others. Attendees were able to indulge in various on-site activations, including a frozen margarita bar courtesy of Peta + Jain and a luxurious branded lounge area by Captivate, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.

The event also showcased over 20 styles of festival-ready denim and boots by Akira, which are not only trendy but perfect for the spring season. Guests were treated to delicious food and drinks, such as Cha Cha Matcha, Astral Tequila, Faux Pas Canned Cocktails, Fatburger, and Hot Dog on a Stick. The star-studded guest list included VIPs like Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Barbie Blank, Polly Brindle, Lauren Shortt and many others.

