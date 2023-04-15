Scheana Shay Styles Crochet Bra & Matching Skirt With 5-Inch Heels at Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House Party During Coachella 2023

Scheana Shay attended Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House party in Indigo, California yesterday alongside fellow “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Ariana Madix. The energy drink brand’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

The television personality was clad in an all-white ensemble from Hypeach comprised of a fringy crochet halter-style bra top worn with a matching crochet maxi skirt with a tassel-trimmed hemline and a built-in bikini bottom.

(L-R): Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay attend the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

As for accessories, Shay shaded her eyes with visor-like sunglasses which she wore with beaded bracelets and a silver pendant Chanel necklace.

Scheana Shay attends the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

On her feet, Shay opted for a pair of white platform sandal heels that gave her look a sky-high boost. The pair featured thick block heels of 5 inches, rounded toes, short platform soles and a sturdy strappy construction that kept the shoes in place.

A closer look at Scheana Shay’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Scheana Shay attends the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

On Friday, Celsius Energy Drink hosted a star-studded event in Indio, California, in celebration of their Celsius Oasis Vibe launch. Celebrities gathered for a refreshing escape where they tasted the new Celsius Oasis Vibe, Sparkling Prickly Pear Lime flavor and sipped on tasty cocktails from 818 Tequila. Celebrity guests included Shaun White, Madison Beer, G-Eazy, Ariana Madix and Paris Jackson among others.

