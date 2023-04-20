LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Flexes Her Feet in Clear Gianvito Rossi Heels With Floral Vivienne Westwood Corset

Savannah James shared photos of her outfit on Instagram yesterday accompanied by a caption that read, “Growing & Glowing.”

The wife of LeBron James donned a structured Vivienne Westwood corset top featuring a surrealist floral print worn with high-waisted olive green trousers in a baggy style. Overtop her blooming top the social media personality layered on an oversized olive green bomber jacket that matched her pants.

The jacket was comprised of lengthy sleeves and a zipper closure that was kept unzipped to spotlight James’ corset.

Accessorizing her ensemble, James toted a chocolate brown Hermes Birkin with a colorful scarf-wrapped handle worn in tandem with a myriad of shiny gold jewelry. The Birkin is a coveted closet staple for many stars including James. Over the years, the bag has been equated to a symbol of status and affluence given its hefty price tag. The style is so precious a waiting list was created to purchase it.

On the footwear front, James stepped out in pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi heels crafted out of clear brown vinyl material that offered a peekaboo effect. The see-through shoes sat on thin stiletto heels ranging from 3 to 4 inches in height.

Gianvito Rossi Ribbon D’orsay pumps. CREDIT: Fwrd

James’ footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

