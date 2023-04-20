×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Flexes Her Feet in Clear Gianvito Rossi Heels With Floral Vivienne Westwood Corset

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals
LeBron James On-Court Shoe Style
LeBron James On-Court Shoe Style
LeBron James On-Court Shoe Style
LeBron James On-Court Shoe Style
View Gallery 9 Images

Savannah James shared photos of her outfit on Instagram yesterday accompanied by a caption that read, “Growing & Glowing.”

The wife of LeBron James donned a structured Vivienne Westwood corset top featuring a surrealist floral print worn with high-waisted olive green trousers in a baggy style. Overtop her blooming top the social media personality layered on an oversized olive green bomber jacket that matched her pants.

The jacket was comprised of lengthy sleeves and a zipper closure that was kept unzipped to spotlight James’ corset.

Accessorizing her ensemble, James toted a chocolate brown Hermes Birkin with a colorful scarf-wrapped handle worn in tandem with a myriad of shiny gold jewelry. The Birkin is a coveted closet staple for many stars including James. Over the years, the bag has been equated to a symbol of status and affluence given its hefty price tag. The style is so precious a waiting list was created to purchase it.

On the footwear front, James stepped out in pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi heels crafted out of clear brown vinyl material that offered a peekaboo effect. The see-through shoes sat on thin stiletto heels ranging from 3 to 4 inches in height.

Gianvito Rossi Ribbon D'orsay pumps.
Gianvito Rossi Ribbon D’orsay pumps.
CREDIT: Fwrd

James’ footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

PHOTOS: LeBron James’ Best On-Court Sneaker Moments 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad