LeBron’s Wife Savannah James Flexes Her Feet in Neous Thong Sandals With Issey Miyake’s Sculptural ‘Nude’ Sheer Dress for ‘The Cut’ Cover Story

Savannah James is The Cut’s latest cover star.

Shot by Katie McCurdy, Savannah posed in designer wears and spoke about her 10-year anniversary with her husband LeBron James, favorite horror movies, her children and becoming a better woman among other things.

The cover image was a close-up image of the social media star’s face while the images that followed saw her standing before a simple neutral background.

One photo saw Savannah lying on her side clad in an Issey Miyake “Nude” maxi dress in white and black crafted out of ribbed fabric. The dress was worn with stark white Neous sandals featuring thin intersecting straps that crossed over her toes and around her ankles.

Another shot saw Savannah wearing a gauzy white Gabriela Hearst dress in a sheer maxi and strappy style. This particular look was elevated with the addition of diamond-encrusted and gold Tiffany & Co. hoops.

Stood before a billowing cloth, Savannah was also shot in black and white wearing a suede Ferragamo trench coat with matching suede stretch leggings and a high-neck cropped top also from the Italian designer brand. Strappy Ferragamo sandals finished off the entrepreneur’s look.

Additionally, Savannah spoke about how her love of fashion began.”Coming from Ohio, I was an urban wear girl. I love my Rocawear. I love my Enyce, my Ecko..I was wearing it all and loved it,” said Savannah. “I actually started to become more aware of fashion brands. I started to incorporate those things into my wardrobe. Now, obviously, I have my stylist, Casey, whom I love. Icon.”

Savannah’s footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin.

