LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Poses in Prada Top & Pyramid Heels at Son Bronny James Prom

Savannah James gave her sharp style a chic boost in her latest Instagram post. The interior designer celebrated her eldest son LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr., whom she shares with LeBron James, as he attended his senior prom at Sierra Canyon School over the weekend.

To commemorate the moment, Savannah uploaded a sweet photo of herself and Bronny via Instagram Stories. The image sees the mother and son posing in a beautiful backyard setting that was decorated with vibrant flowers and plants.

Savannah James and her son Bronny James via Instagram Stories on May 21, 2023.

Savannah was utterly-chic for the occasion, donning a white cropped button-down Prada shirt with a black tank top and high-waist pleated trousers. She accessorized the look with small gold pearl earrings, layered choker necklaces, a watch and several midi rings. The star’s blond tresses were parted on the side and styled straight. As for makeup, she went with soft glam and glossy pout.

Completing Savannah’s ensemble was a pair of black strappy sandals. The slip-on style had a round outsole and sat atop a thick pyramid heel.

Bronny was decked out in a black Chrome Hearts suit for his high school prom. The athlete complemented his attire with a silver cross chain and diamond bracelets and leather loafers.

Savannah is known for fiercely applying pressure to the fashion game. The social media personality has stepped it up a notch by serving classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her street style, she knows how to make bold statements. For footwear, the interior designer tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals with pyramid heels, platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet and while sitting courtside. Some of her favorite brands include Charlotte Olympia, Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off-duty, Savannah will likely complete her looks with printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels like Vans.

