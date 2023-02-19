×
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Poses in Tulle Alexander McQueen Jacket and Diamonds at Home

By Aaron Royce
Savannah James served romantic glamour at home this week.

While posing at home, the interior designer wore a sweeping black Alexander McQueen jacket on Instagram. Hailing from the British brand’s fall 2022 collection, James’ $4,590 Barathea style featured a single-breasted silhouette with a sleek side cutout. Bringing the piece added drama was a massive upper layer of ruffled black tulle, which formed a flowing off-the-shoulder neckline. Styled by Melanie Boppel, James’ outfit was simply accessorized with a diamond necklace, stud earrings and layered delicate studs.

James simply captioned her photo with a trio of black heart emojis.

Though James‘ shoes could not be seen, it’s likely she completed her outfit with a pair of heeled pumps or sandals — two styles she’s regularly worn on and off-duty over the years. Her blazer post marks the latest sharp style moment for James, who wore a white pinstriped suit and top-handle bag while celebrating LeBron’s Lakers game — where he became to leading NBA scorer of all time — with their children Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri and Gloria.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record, Basketball Champion
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

James’ footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

Discover Love, James and other stars mingling in the front row during Fashion Week in the gallery.

