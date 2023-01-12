Savage X Fenty Embraces Romance With Lacy Lingerie & Satin Boxers for Valentine’s Day Collection

Savage X Fenty launched their Valentine’s Day collection across lingerie and sports categories just in time for the season of love.

Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. CREDIT: Savage X Fenty

The collection includes all your Valentine’s Day essentials from panties and bras, to boxers and leggings, offering a fun and flirty take on classic styles.

Each design is elevated with the addition of dainty lace detailing or whimsical prints in a range of colors. The drop also includes bright red satin sleepwear and kiss-printed sets. Every item is aimed at making the wearer feel and look their best without sacrificing comfort.

Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. CREDIT: Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. CREDIT: Via Savage x Fenty

The collection also boasts a range of sizes from bras ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and whimsical sportswear ranging from XS–4X and XS–XXXXL.

The brand caters to every mood and body type meaning that there’s something special for everyone.

Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. CREDIT: Via Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty embodies fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity. With a team assembled from the industry’s elite, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price points, an extensive assortment of styles and unique approach that celebrates individuality and self-expression.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X Fenty with the same mentality she does all her projects—to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in.

Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. CREDIT: Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. CREDIT: Savage X Fenty

From everyday essentials to more provocative pieces, men’s and women’s underwear and sleepwear, to elevated sportswear. The Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection is available for purchase now at www.SavageX.com and its retail stores. Prices range from $16.95-$94.95 for Xtra VIP members and $12.95-$74.95 for non-VIP members.

