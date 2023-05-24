Savage X Fenty Unveils Pride Collection 2023 With Printed Patterned Socks & Vibrant Mesh Lingerie

Savage X Fenty is celebrating the spirit of Pride with a new collection.

The Savage X Pride capsule arrives with a colorful accessory — the Leisure X Socks. The crew socks are available in two options — Blue Vision Logo Ladder and Pink Palace Logo Ladder. The crew socks are made with organic cotton yarn and feature an allover logo ladder print and dip-dyed for an ombré effect.

The collection also includes see-through pieces as well as custom prints and bold silhouettes for both and men and women.

Savage x Fenty’s Leisure X Socks from Pride capsule collection. CREDIT: Savage x Fenty

The assortment consists of vibrant bralettes, bikini-style undergarments, colorful corsets and oversized printed sets for women. As for men, their boxer briefs and sleep tanks receive a bright boost with colors like cobalt blue and neon green.

The “I Dare Hue Mesh Bustier” from the Savage X Pride Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

This year, Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin partnered with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) to financially support organizations making a difference in the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Launched by Rihanna in 2018, Savage X Fenty embodies fearlessness and emphasizes confidence and inclusivity. The lingerie brand was designed for all genders, sizes and backgrounds in mind. Along with lingerie, the line features bras, underwear, sleepwear and loungewear. With a team assembled from the industry’s elite, Savage X Fenty has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price points, an extensive assortment of styles and unique approach that celebrates individuality and self-expression.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X Fenty with the same mentality she does all her projects—to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in.”

The Savage X Pride collection is available for purchase now at www.SavageX.com. Prices range from $16.95-$94.95 for Xtra VIP members and $12.95-$74.95 for non-VIP members.

