Sarah Paulson Zips Into Supersized Jacket, Lace Leggings & Classic Booties at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 PFW Show

Sarah Paulson brought futuristic style to Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show, held this Monday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion alongside Zendaya, Emma Stone, Chlöe Grace Moretz and Catherine Deneuve.

Paulson arrived to take in creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest designs in Paris with partner Holland Taylor, wearing a whimsical Vuitton outfit. Her attire featured an oversized paneled gray tweed jacket, embellished with gleaming sequins. Black leather paneling and a high collar, all trimmed with gold hardware, gave the piece additional edge — as well as a massive gold front zipper. Paulson’s supersized jacket was layered atop sheer black lace leggings for a sleek finish.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paulson’s mod attire was accented with gold and green stone-set rings, as well as a two-toned rounded monogrammed Vuitton handbag. Taylor was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing a white blazer and black trousers with patent leather loafers.

Sarah Paulson attends Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Paulson’s outfit was finished with a set of black booties. Her $1,290 round-toed style included knit uppers, complete with ribbed shafts accented by Vuitton’s signature monogrammed floral pattern. The set was completed with 3.1-inch monogrammed brown coated canvas heels, sculpted in the shape of Vuitton’s monogram flower motifs. The style added a whimsical base to Paulson’s ensemble, simultaneously paying tribute to Vuitton’s brand heritage in the process.

A closer look at Paulson’s boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

Louis Vuitton’s Silhouette ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.