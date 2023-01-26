Sarah Paulson Gets Cozy in Caramel Suit & Heels at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show With Wife Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson was suited up for Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris.

While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Paulson sat with wife Holland Taylor in a star-studded front row alongside Courtney Love, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora.

For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress wore a deep caramel-hued suit with a soft texture, featuring pointed lapels and double-breasted buttons. The set was accented by a black leather Fendi Peekaboo handbag — which Taylor also carried.

Sarah Paulson attends Fendi’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi

Paulson accented her outfit with a bright red lip, as well as several gold and crystal drop earrings and layered gold chain, pendant, pearl and multicolored jeweled necklaces. Taylor was also sharply suited for the occasion in a charcoal gray blazer and white trousers.

When it came to footwear, Paulson appeared to pair her Kim Jones-designed attire with a pair of round-toed heels. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen, they included uppers crafted from dark brown leather — creating a soft, two-toned ensemble for the fashionable occasion.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend Fendi’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli , Dior , Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.