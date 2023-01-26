Sarah Paulson Gets Cozy in Caramel Suit & Heels at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show With Wife Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson was suited up for Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris.
While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Paulson sat with wife Holland Taylor in a star-studded front row alongside Courtney Love, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora.
For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress wore a deep caramel-hued suit with a soft texture, featuring pointed lapels and double-breasted buttons. The set was accented by a black leather Fendi Peekaboo handbag — which Taylor also carried.
Paulson accented her outfit with a bright red lip, as well as several gold and crystal drop earrings and layered gold chain, pendant, pearl and multicolored jeweled necklaces. Taylor was also sharply suited for the occasion in a charcoal gray blazer and white trousers.
When it came to footwear, Paulson appeared to pair her Kim Jones-designed attire with a pair of round-toed heels. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen, they included uppers crafted from dark brown leather — creating a soft, two-toned ensemble for the fashionable occasion.
This season also featured several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.
