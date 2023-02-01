Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks ‘Wolf Pack’ & Confirms Dolly Parton Rumor in Bubble-Top Dress on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Sarah Michelle Gellar was chicly outfitted for her latest late-night show appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which aired last night.

During her interview with Fallon, Gellar discussed her experience filming “Wolf Pack,” as well as her and husband Fredie Prinze Jr.’s over-20-year-long marriage and Dolly Parton being a secret uncredited producer for “Buffy.”

“We never saw her. Like, we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t know who I am,’ and then one day somebody asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good,” Gellar said of Parton’s producing role.

While speaking with Fallon, Gellar was styled by Tara Swennen in a two-toned Pinko dress. Her $795 style included a white slit bodycon skirt, as well as an exaggerated black taffeta bodice that created a “bubble” effect. The “Possession” actress‘ ensemble was complete with a black hair bow and a set of Candy Ice Jewelry’s sparkling diamond drop earrings.

Sarah Michelle Gellar appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star‘s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely Gellar’s ensemble was finished with a set of complementary or matching heeled sandals, platforms or pumps, similar to other Swinnen-styled outfits she’s worn during her “Wolf Pack” press tour.

