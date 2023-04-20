Sarah Michelle Gellar Accepts Icon Award in Sleek Christian Louboutin Pumps at Canneseries International Festival

Sarah Michelle Gellar brought sleek style to the red carpet for the closing ceremony of the Canneseries International Festival. The television festival awarded the actress with the Icon Award, which she accepted during the ceremony.
While hitting the red carpet at the ceremony in Cannes, France, on Wednesday, Gellar wore a sharp all-black ensemble. The “Possession” actress‘ outfit featured a Christian Siriano dress with a plunging strapless neckline, complete with a gathered tiered hem with leaf accents and a large silk flower.
Gellar’s ensemble was glamorously finished with a thin diamond bracelet, drop earrings and rings, as well as a smooth black satin clutch.
When it came to footwear, Gellar completed her look with a sharp set of Christian Louboutin pumps. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star’s pair featured glossy black patent leather uppers with closed counters and sharp triangular toes. The style was finished with Louboutin’s signature red soles for a bright pop of color, as well as thin stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height for a soaring boost.
About the Author:
Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.
About the Editor:
This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.