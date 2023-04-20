Sarah Michelle Gellar Accepts Icon Award in Sleek Christian Louboutin Pumps at Canneseries International Festival

Sarah Michelle Gellar brought sleek style to the red carpet for the closing ceremony of the Canneseries International Festival. The television festival awarded the actress with the Icon Award, which she accepted during the ceremony.

While hitting the red carpet at the ceremony in Cannes, France, on Wednesday, Gellar wore a sharp all-black ensemble. The “Possession” actress‘ outfit featured a Christian Siriano dress with a plunging strapless neckline, complete with a gathered tiered hem with leaf accents and a large silk flower.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the closing ceremony during the 6th Canneseries International Festival in Cannes, France on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gellar’s ensemble was glamorously finished with a thin diamond bracelet, drop earrings and rings, as well as a smooth black satin clutch.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the closing ceremony during the 6th Canneseries International Festival in Cannes, France on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Gellar completed her look with a sharp set of Christian Louboutin pumps. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star’s pair featured glossy black patent leather uppers with closed counters and sharp triangular toes. The style was finished with Louboutin’s signature red soles for a bright pop of color, as well as thin stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height for a soaring boost.

A closer look at Gellar’s Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik Alexandre Birman , Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots. She’s even a fan of wearing heels at home, like the Dior Extreme Gladiators she toasted the “And Just Like That…” premiere in. Gellar’s personal style is distinct “everywoman,” as she frequently re-wears beloved pieces for long periods of time—especially sharp handbags by Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.