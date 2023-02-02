Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Unexpected Fashion Statement in Sweatpants & Flat Clogs for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit is a surprising swerve from Carrie Bradshaw’s glamorous wardrobe.

While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Thursday afternoon in New York City, Parker filmed a scene as Carrie Bradshaw with close friend Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). For the occasion, her Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed costume featured what appeared to be slim-fitting dark gray sweatpants, tucked into white and red tube socks.

Layered with a blue tie-dyed T-shirt and striped blue, pink and white cardigan, Parker’s outfit was cozily topped with a pink plaid coat knotted in a bow at the waist.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on Feb. 2, 2023. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Parker’s ensemble was further accessorized with white gloves, two thin beaded necklaces and sparkling stud earrings, as well as a canvas tote bag holding a pink cowboy hat.

Contrastingly, Nixon was sharply outfitted in cobalt-blue trousers, a maroon coat and a purple scarf, accessorized with clear-beaded gold drop post earrings and a small version of Gabriela Hearst’s Demi handbag.

When it came to footwear, Parker’s outfit was finished with an equally shocking un-Bradshaw shoe choice: flat clogs.

The rounded mule style, hailing from Gucci, featured two-toned dusty and navy blue canvas uppers coated in the Italian label’s signature monogram. Finishing the set were adjustable upper front straps and flat black soles. The pair notably brought to mind the surprising moment Bradshaw wore flat Birkenstock sandals in the first season of “And Just Like That…,” following a foot injury that prevented her from wearing high heels; perhaps this signals another Bradshaw shoe injury in the new season?

A closer look at Parker’s Gucci clogs. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

The cozy ensemble follows Parker’s latest in-character outfit, seen on Tuesday: a sweater, pink trousers and knit blanket shawl coat, paired with a Fendi Baguette necklace and distressed gold Maison Margiela pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has been filming throughout New York City for months. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan.

