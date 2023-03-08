Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Floral Dress, Beret & Silk Pumps With John Corbett for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit put a romantic spin on daytime dressing.

While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season in New York City, Parker filmed a scene as Carrie Bradshaw with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). For the occasion, Parker’s Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed costume featured a bright pink knee-length dress, coated in a faintly blurred black and purple floral print. The piece was layered beneath a navy jacket with white trim and gold buttons for a chic finish.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett film “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Perhaps hinting at a summer or springtime scene, Parker’s outfit was accessorized with a woven raffia crossbody clutch and crocheted beret. Corbett provided a sharp contrast to her outfit, wearing a simple navy sweater and dark blue pants with black leather boots.

When it came to footwear, Parker’s outfit was finished with a pair of feminine pumps. Her pale pink satin pair featured closed pointed toes and rounded vamps, finished with 4-inch stiletto heels. The style was also topped with matching folded satin bows, bringing them a romantic twist for the occasion.

A closer look at Parker’s heels. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

However, this wasn’t Parker’s only outfit of the day. In another scene as Bradshaw, the actress cradled a kitten atop a flower-hung balcony, wearing a pale yellow dress and light pink sequined jacket with crystal-topped shoes.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has been filming throughout New York City for months. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan.

