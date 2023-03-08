×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Floral Dress, Beret & Silk Pumps With John Corbett for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
sjp-aidan-heels
Boris Kodjoe,Nicole Ari Parker
Cathy Ang
Niall Cunningham
Sara Ramirez
View Gallery 17 Images

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit put a romantic spin on daytime dressing.

While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season in New York City, Parker filmed a scene as Carrie Bradshaw with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). For the occasion, Parker’s Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed costume featured a bright pink knee-length dress, coated in a faintly blurred black and purple floral print. The piece was layered beneath a navy jacket with white trim and gold buttons for a chic finish.

Sarah Jessica Parker, And Just Like That, AJLT, season 2, HBO Max, HBO, New York, New York City, John Corbett, pumps, pink pumps, satin pumps, heels, high heels, bow heels, dress, floral dress
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett film “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on March 7, 2023.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Perhaps hinting at a summer or springtime scene, Parker’s outfit was accessorized with a woven raffia crossbody clutch and crocheted beret. Corbett provided a sharp contrast to her outfit, wearing a simple navy sweater and dark blue pants with black leather boots.

Related

Eva Longoria Chicly Makes a Cocktail in Plunging Dress & Mesh Pumps on 'Stephen Colbert'

Sofia Richie & Nicole Richie Serve Chic Sibling Style in Preppy Outfits & Pumps at Chanel's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Mia Goth Walks the Runway in Sheer Skirt & Buckled Pumps for Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

When it came to footwear, Parker’s outfit was finished with a pair of feminine pumps. Her pale pink satin pair featured closed pointed toes and rounded vamps, finished with 4-inch stiletto heels. The style was also topped with matching folded satin bows, bringing them a romantic twist for the occasion.

Sarah Jessica Parker, And Just Like That, AJLT, season 2, HBO Max, HBO, New York, New York City, John Corbett, pumps, pink pumps, satin pumps, heels, high heels, bow heels, dress, floral dress
A closer look at Parker’s heels.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

However, this wasn’t Parker’s only outfit of the day. In another scene as Bradshaw, the actress cradled a kitten atop a flower-hung balcony, wearing a pale yellow dress and light pink sequined jacket with crystal-topped shoes.

Sarah Jessica Parker, And Just Like That, AJLT, season 2, HBO Max, HBO, New York, New York City, heels, high heels, cat, yellow dress
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on March 7, 2023.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has been filming throughout New York City for months. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad