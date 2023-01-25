×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sarah Jessica Parker Layers Oversized Cardigan, Fishnets & Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’ With John Corbett

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
sjp-ajlt-3
Boris Kodjoe,Nicole Ari Parker
Cathy Ang
Niall Cunningham
Sara Ramirez
View Gallery 17 Images

Sarah Jessica Parker was cozily outfitted to film “And Just Like That…” in New York City this week.

While filming with John Corbett (AKA Aidan Shaw) in Manhattan on Tuesday as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker wore a cozy layered outfit, styled by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Her ensemble featured an oversized purple collared shirt, covered in abstract blue polka dots and paired with purple knit shorts. An oversized gray cable-knit cardigan, as well as fishnet tights and short beige socks, finished her outfit.

Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, Carrie Bradshaw, Aidan Shaw, And Just Like That, Sex and the City, pumps, purple pumps, white pumps, satin pumps, cap toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, high heels, heels, socks, fishnets, fishnet tights, shorts, knit shorts, cardigan, New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett film “And Just Like That” in New York City on Jan. 24, 2023.
CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Parker’s ensemble was also accessorized with a large white leather tote bag and small purple crossbody bag, seen while her and Corbett filmed a scene shopping inside a kitchen appliances store.

Related

Sarah Michelle Gellar Upgrades Pearl-Embellished Bustier With Linen Trousers & 6-Inch Louboutins at SiriusXM Studios

Sarah Jessica Parker Is Opening Her New Flagship Store Down the Street From Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment

Sharon Stone Shines in Gold-Dipped Pumps with Sam Smith on 'Saturday Night Live'

Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, Carrie Bradshaw, Aidan Shaw, And Just Like That, Sex and the City, pumps, purple pumps, white pumps, satin pumps, cap toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, high heels, heels, socks, fishnets, fishnet tights, shorts, knit shorts, cardigan, New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett film “And Just Like That” in New York City on Jan. 24, 2023.
CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

When it came to footwear, the “Failure to Launch” actress wore a set of cap-toed pumps. Her style appeared to feature paneled satin uppers in light purple and white hues, complete with triangular toes. Thin white stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set with a sleek height boost, giving her outfit a tonal pop of color.

Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, Carrie Bradshaw, Aidan Shaw, And Just Like That, Sex and the City, pumps, purple pumps, white pumps, satin pumps, cap toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, high heels, heels, socks, fishnets, fishnet tights, shorts, knit shorts, cardigan, New York City
A closer look at Parker’s pumps.
CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Parker and Corbett’s outing is their latest as Carrie and Aidan — a coupling hailing from the original “Sex and the City” show and sequel film. The pair went viral while in character earlier this month, shot by Craig Blankenhorn while holding hands in the middle of a busy street — and confirming Corbett’s return to the “SATC” universe.

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City this month. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad