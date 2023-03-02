Sarah Jessica Parker Mixes Plaids & Argyle With Leather Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit served a lesson in eclectic print mixing this afternoon.

While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season in New York City, Parker filmed a scene as Carrie Bradshaw with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, Parker’s Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed costume featured a purple, gray and orange plaid coat, layered over a fringed black, white and magenta plaid skirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 with Sara Ramirez in New York City, New York on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Completing her outfit was a gray and magenta argyle-printed cardigan, cinched by Streets Ahead’s studded $598 Roger belt — which Bradshaw wore throughout the 2007 “Sex and the City” movie, and briefly in “And Just Like That…”‘s first season.

Parker’s ensemble was further accessorized with black and silver crystal post earrings, a thin silver chain necklace and a vintage Saint Laurent clutch with gold trim and gleaming “Y”-shaped stud hardware. Ramirez, meanwhile, wore a paneled black hoodie, pants and a quilted vest with pom pom-topped gloves and clear-soled Bottega Veneta boots.

When it came to footwear, Parker’s outfit was finished with a pair of classic pumps. Her black leather pair featured closed toes and rounded vamps, complete with angled 2-3-inch heels. The style added a versatile base to her outfit, allowing its patterns and brighter colors to further stand out in the wintry streets.

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has been filming throughout New York City for months. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan.

