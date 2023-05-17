Sarah Jessica Parker Gleams in Gem Pumps with Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis & More for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Poster

And just like that…we have the official poster and release date for HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”

The “Sex and the City” companion series, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – complete with an ensemble cast including Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman — is officially set for a streaming premiere on June 22. The news comes courtesy of the new season’s first cast poster, shared in a joint HBO Max and “AJLT” post on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the shoot — also shared by Parker on her own Instagram — the core cast is seated around an elegant meal with blossoming flowers on all sides. However, the florals aren’t the only thing in bloom; Parker is as well, front and center as Carrie Bradshaw in a fuchsia 3D rose-textured strapless dress and matching gem-topped Gianvito Rossi pumps with diamond drop earrings. On either side are core castmates Nixon — draped in a purple silk dress, sculptural gold jewelry and green tie-strapped sandals as Miranda Hobbes — and Davis, popping in a light pink belted puff-sleeved dress, diamond jewelry and white Aquazzura pumps topped with bejeweled hearts as Charlotte York.

The rest of the cast is also dressed in their springtime best. Ramirez (as Che Diaz) appears in a black shirt and silky bomber jacket with gleaming chain necklaces, while Ari Parker (as Lisa Todd Wexley) is shapely suited in a peach blazer and multi-orb gold ring. Meanwhile, Choudhury (as Seema Patel) sparkles while sipping champagne in an embellished deep tan dress and gold Bulgari Serpenti necklace, while Pittman (as Dr. Nya Wallace) pops in a multicolored striped blazer in hues of black, yellow, olive green and dark red.

The show’s viral new poster follows the launch of its season 2 trailer — continuing the series’ focus on the “Sex and the City” crew’s life journeys, romances and misadventures in their 50’s — in April.

“And Just Like That…” has made waves since shooting began throughout New York City in fall 2022. Currently, the program has wrapped filming and is set to begin streaming on HBO Max on June 22, 2023.

