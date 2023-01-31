Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise.

While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and light gray striped blanket shawl, punctuated with hints of deep purple.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker’s ensemble was further accessorized with a brown leather top-handle bag covered in rounded silver studs, as well as a round gold watch with a brown leather band. Rounding out her ensemble were pink crystal stud earrings and an array of necklaces, including a string of aquamarine crystals and a pink charm necklace on a long gold chain.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “Failure to Launch” actress appeared to wear a shockingly worn-out set of round-toed pumps — potentially a style from deep in Carrie’s own archive. However, upon closer inspection, the heavily distressed pair was actually a $920 style from Maison Margiela.

The close-toed set featured frayed metallic gold fabric uppers with a soft brown base layer, accentuated by 4.5-inch heels for a sleek height boost. The set added a shimmering finish to Parker’s outfit, while winking at Carrie’s own penchant for tongue-in-cheek fashion.

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Maison Margiela’s distressed pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa USA

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has been filming throughout New York City for months. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan.

