Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise.
While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and light gray striped blanket shawl, punctuated with hints of deep purple.
Parker’s ensemble was further accessorized with a brown leather top-handle bag covered in rounded silver studs, as well as a round gold watch with a brown leather band. Rounding out her ensemble were pink crystal stud earrings and an array of necklaces, including a string of aquamarine crystals and a pink charm necklace on a long gold chain.
When it came to footwear, the “Failure to Launch” actress appeared to wear a shockingly worn-out set of round-toed pumps — potentially a style from deep in Carrie’s own archive. However, upon closer inspection, the heavily distressed pair was actually a $920 style from Maison Margiela.
The close-toed set featured frayed metallic gold fabric uppers with a soft brown base layer, accentuated by 4.5-inch heels for a sleek height boost. The set added a shimmering finish to Parker’s outfit, while winking at Carrie’s own penchant for tongue-in-cheek fashion.
Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has been filming throughout New York City for months. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan.
PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.